Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 9, 2016
Case Number
12787
Amount
$508.82
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Brandy A. Gay, et al.
3362 East 72nd Street, #1
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GAY, BRANDY A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3695 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6850 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
989
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
US
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1908
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1626
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
18
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
1478
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1626
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1590
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
739
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
UPP
 