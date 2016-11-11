Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 12795
- Amount
- $220.09
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Nellie V. Wilson, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
