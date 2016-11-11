Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 9, 2016
Case Number
12806
Amount
$4,637.28
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

B2B Real Estate, LLC, et al.
9938 Highland Way
Streetsboro Ohio 44241
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
B2B REAL ESTATE, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2739 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27074 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5200 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
550
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1408
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
18
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
18
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
550
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1408
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1331
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 