Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 12807
- Amount
- $18,872.24
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
RMW Limited, et al.
5885 Landerbrook Dr., #340Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 13818
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- DETACHD STORE<7500SF
- Neighborhood
- 27177
- Total Buildings
- 3
- Acreage
- 0.27500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 150.00
- Legal Frontage
- 80.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 12000
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- CWL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 2560
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 3
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 2560
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2560
- Use Description
- STORAGE WAREHOUSE
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- CWL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- CB
- Floor Area
- 3205
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 3205
- Use Description
- STORAGE WAREHOUSE
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1946
- Effective Age
- 1952
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 5493
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 2
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 16
Building Use
- Area
- 2746
- Use Description
- DEPT-BSM-STG
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 5493
- Use Description
- STORAGE WAREHOUSE
- Description
- 1ST