Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 871477
- Amount
- $62,488.49
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
M&T. Bank
1 Fountain PlazaBuffalo New York 14223
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1972
Defendant
Hazel England, et al.
826 West Dr.Sheffield Lake Ohio 44054
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 1
- 2 Bedroom
- 1
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 1
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 2701
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 25073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.11800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5160
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 880
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 1781
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 1
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 11
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 880
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1821
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 880
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND