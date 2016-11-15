Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 871494
- Amount
- $65,332.20
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. McDonnell
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
C/O Seterus, Inc Fka Ibm Lender, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200Beaverton Oregon 97005
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Andrea R. Dempsey, et al.
15727 Halliday Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44110
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 2
- 2 Bedroom
- 2
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 4
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 3222
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 22075
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.15200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 6600
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 805
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1928
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1155
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 4
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 6
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 18
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 1155
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1155
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1155
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND