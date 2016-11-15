Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
871494
Amount
$65,332.20
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
C/O Seterus, Inc Fka Ibm Lender, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton Oregon 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Andrea R. Dempsey, et al.
15727 Halliday Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3222 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
22075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
805
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1928
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1155
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
18
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1155
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1155
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1155
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 