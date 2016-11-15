Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 871500
- Amount
- $81,682.15
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Edna M Spencer, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
