Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
871511
Amount
$65,550.92
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach Florida 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Eileen Dickerson, et al.
2099 Marlindale Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DICKERSON, MICHAEL & EILEEN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
5200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 