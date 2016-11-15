Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 871514
- Amount
- $197,003.10
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Gaul
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100West Palm Beach Florida 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Tanya D. Tolliver Tolliver, etc., et al.
18912 Scottsdale Blvd.Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
