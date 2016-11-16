Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 12834
- Amount
- $159.33
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
US Metal Forms & Tubes, Inc., et al.
10904 Oakwood StreetSilver Spring Maryland 20901
