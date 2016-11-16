Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 14, 2016
Case Number
12834
Amount
$159.33
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

US Metal Forms & Tubes, Inc., et al.
10904 Oakwood Street
Silver Spring Maryland 20901
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
Acreage
0.00000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
103 
Lot Square Ft.
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 