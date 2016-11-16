Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 14, 2016
Case Number
12836
Amount
$2,483.95
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Timothy Abner, et al.
P. O. Box 27415
Detroit, MI 48227
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JD4 INVESTMENTS, LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
70.00 
Legal Frontage
34.50 
Average Depth
70 
Lot Square Ft.
2450 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 