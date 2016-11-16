Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 14, 2016
Case Number
12845
Amount
$2,048.31
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Andre Bonderman, et al.
4220 Scott Dr.
Newport Beach California 92660
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BONDERMAN, ANDRE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3712 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3705 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
928
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1856
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
1856
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-FIN
Description
BMT
Area
1856
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1856
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 