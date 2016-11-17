Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 15, 2016
Case Number
12872
Amount
$3,218.07
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Mary James Burnside, et al.
4364 East 141st Street
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
123.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
123 
Lot Square Ft.
4920 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 