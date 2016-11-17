Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 871616
- Amount
- $607.40
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge W. Collier
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Arcadia Realty, LLC, et al.
Co Bdb Agent Co., Statutory Agent, 3800 Embassy Pkwy., Ste. 300Akron Ohio 44333
