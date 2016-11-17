Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 9, 2016
Case Number
871616
Amount
$607.40
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Arcadia Realty, LLC, et al.
Co Bdb Agent Co., Statutory Agent, 3800 Embassy Pkwy., Ste. 300
Akron Ohio 44333
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SIDLOW, MARK & ANGELA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
4550 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 