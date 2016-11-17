Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 9, 2016
Case Number
871639
Amount
$2,108.30
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

The Hampton Estates, LLC, et al.
1316 Shawview Ave.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HOLIDAY, MONICA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
139.00 
Legal Frontage
39.70 
Average Depth
139 
Lot Square Ft.
5560 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 