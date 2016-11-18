Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 871722
- Amount
- $2,190.38
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Glo Properties, LLC, etc., et al.
1261 Babbit Rd., #1261AEuclid Ohio 44132
