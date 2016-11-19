Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 17, 2016
Case Number
12894
Amount
$1,594.76
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Pamela Ford, et al.
14319 Benwood Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FLETCHER, DAMON 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
118.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
118 
Lot Square Ft.
3540 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 