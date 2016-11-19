Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 17, 2016
Case Number
12898
Amount
$1,618.89
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

New Age Home Repair, et al.
P.O. Box 608305
Cleveland, OH 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
105.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
105 
Lot Square Ft.
3885 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 