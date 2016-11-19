Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 12902
- Amount
- $1,914.32
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Bertha Robinson, et al.
2968 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.Cleveland Ohio 44104
About your information and the public record.