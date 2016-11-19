Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 12905
- Amount
- $989.39
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
U Know That Place Consignment Store, LLC, et al.
P. O. Box 2014
Cleveland, OH 44120
