Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 17, 2016
Case Number
12905
Amount
$989.39
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

U Know That Place Consignment Store, LLC, et al.
P. O. Box 2014
Cleveland, OH 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
104.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
104 
Lot Square Ft.
4160 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 