Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 871801
- Amount
- $167,049.83
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Gaul
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Dollar Bank FSB
Co Dollar Bank Servicing Center, 300 West Tuscarawas St.Canton Ohio 44702
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Dorothy Barhams-Pirrung, etc., et al.
15445 Lake Shore Blvd., Apt. 32Cleveland Ohio 44110
About your information and the public record.