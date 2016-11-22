Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 18, 2016
Case Number
12913
Amount
$931.12
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Raw Enterprises, LLC, et al.
445 Richmond Park West
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
102.00 
Legal Frontage
29.00 
Average Depth
102 
Lot Square Ft.
2958 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 