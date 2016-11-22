Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 15, 2016
Case Number
871916
Amount
$961.84
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Villanueva

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Credit Rite Solutions, LLC, et al.
Secretary Of The State Of Ohio, 180 East Broad Street, 15th Floor
Columbus, OH 43266
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TERKOW PROPERTIES LTD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 