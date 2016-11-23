Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 21, 2016
Case Number
12923
Amount
$808.47
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Vanda Nyseth, et al.
563 35th St.
Springfield Oregon 97478
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DEBOER, TAUNYA HELENE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
101.00 
Legal Frontage
29.00 
Average Depth
101 
Lot Square Ft.
2929 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 