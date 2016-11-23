Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 21, 2016
Case Number
12926
Amount
$24,419.21
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Tri-Square Corporation
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd., Ste. 100
Independence Ohio 44131
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
E-2 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
370 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
66087 
Total Buildings
Acreage
7.64000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
119.50 
Legal Frontage
291.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
332798 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 