Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 22, 2016
Case Number
12937
Amount
$4,028.34
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

James T. Jones, et al.
4715 Vivian Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3120 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
780
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1560
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1560
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1560
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1560
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 