Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 22, 2016
Case Number
12952
Amount
$4,660.94
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Blue Low Homes, LLC
1738 Noble Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BLUE LOW HOMES, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.18800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
164.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
164 
Lot Square Ft.
8200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 