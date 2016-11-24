Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 17, 2016
Case Number
872032
Amount
$59,197.18
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton Oregon 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Annie McCray, et al.
723 East 165th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MCCRAY, ANNIE & ZETTIE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
132.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
132 
Lot Square Ft.
7144 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 