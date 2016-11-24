Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 872032
- Amount
- $59,197.18
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200Beaverton Oregon 97005
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Annie McCray, et al.
723 East 165th StreetCleveland Ohio 44110
