Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 17, 2016
Case Number
872044
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Woods Cove III, LLC
P. O. Box 7055
Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Plaintiff's Attorney

Suzanne Marie Godenswager
Sandhu Law Group, LLC
1213 Prospect
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Matthew M. Howells, et al.
13297 Blazey Trail
Strongsville Ohio 44136
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
13135 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER RETAIL NEC 
Neighborhood
25086 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3990 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1500
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1500
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1500
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1465
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1942
Effective Age
1956
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2490
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
2490
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
7645
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
15

Building Use

Area
1911
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
4969
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
2676
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 