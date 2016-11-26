Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 12965
- Amount
- $1,816.65
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Phenghong Chua, et al.
, #05-351 WEST COAST DR.512Singapore 120512
