Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 18, 2016
Case Number
872099
Amount
$97,858.40
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
CIT Bank, NA
75 North Fair Oaks Ave.
Pasadena California 91103

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jennifer N. Heller Templeton
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E. Fourth St.
Cincinnati OH 45202

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Dorothea R. Smith, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
119.60 
Legal Frontage
51.00 
Average Depth
119 
Lot Square Ft.
6018 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1064
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1971
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
500
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
500
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
500
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
500
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 