Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 872102
- Amount
- $119,621.38
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Clancy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Residential Mortgage Loan Trust I, et al.
C/O Planet Home Lending, 321 Research Parkway Ste. 303Meriden Connecticut 06450
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Hamilton L.G. Mallett, et al.
8249 Priem RoadStrongsville Ohio 44149
