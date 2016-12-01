Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 29, 2016
Case Number
12994
Amount
$1,858.42
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Keith K. Duffield, et al.
16357 Bowfin Ave.
Brook Park Ohio 44142
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DUFFIELD, KEITH K. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
4243 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
54083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
56.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6113 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1002
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2004
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1402
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2004
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2004
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 