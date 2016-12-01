Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 29, 2016
Case Number
12996
Amount
$4,070.74
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

HWJ1, LLC, et al.
6545 Market Ave. N, Ste. 100
North Canton Ohio 44720
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
4400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 