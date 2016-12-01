Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 13000
- Amount
- $1,234.66
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Jacqueline Reid, et al.
14412 Alder AveEast Cleveland Ohio 44112
