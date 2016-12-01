Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 29, 2016
Case Number
13008
Amount
$4,022.36
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ahmad C. Gales, et al.
3712 Strathavone Road
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
EAST 54TH STREET TRUST, OHIO H 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
31.80 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
3840 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 