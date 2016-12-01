Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 872257
- Amount
- $75,212.05
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. McMonagle
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200Beaverton Oregon 97005
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Mary V. Archacki Mayer, et al.
14602 Corridon Ave.Maple Heights Ohio 44137
