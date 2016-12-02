Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 23, 2016
Case Number
872330
Amount
$21,341.38
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA, etc.
1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach Florida 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Katherine J. Fields, Deceased, et al.
Address unknown
Cleveland, OH 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
4400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 