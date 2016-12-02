Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 872330
- Amount
- $21,341.38
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Sheehan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA, etc.
1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100West Palm Beach Florida 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Katherine J. Fields, Deceased, et al.
Address unknown
Cleveland, OH 44128
