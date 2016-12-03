Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 13033
- Amount
- $1,947.54
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Ronald L. Salters, et al.
3715 Warrensville Center Rd, Apt. 225Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
