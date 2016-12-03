Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 13052
- Amount
- $1,805.40
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
2555 E. 80th St. Trust With Trustee Management
3959 Van Dyke Rd., #386Lutz Florida 33558
