Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 1, 2016
Case Number
13054
Amount
$339.96
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

William A. Lusk, et al.
3812 Washington Park Blvd.
Newburgh Heights Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PS 
Water
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
Acreage
0.14300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
6250 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 