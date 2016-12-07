Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 5, 2016
Case Number
13073
Amount
$8,001.89
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Franklin Management & Investment Group, LLC, et al.
14416 Superior Rd
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SUGRUE, DANIEL W. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
115.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
115 
Lot Square Ft.
5750 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 