Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 5, 2016
Case Number
13087
Amount
$2,498.62
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Chase REO Group, LLC, et al.
3619 207 St., #2304
Aventura Florida 33180
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BLUE SPRUCE ENTITIES, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
146.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
146 
Lot Square Ft.
5110 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 