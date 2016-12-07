Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 5, 2016
Case Number
13091
Amount
$1,763.06
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Longbrook, LLC
1104 North Howard Street
Akron Ohio 44310
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
47.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
5875 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 