Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 872458
- Amount
- $173,875.79
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
C/O Roundpoint Mortgage Services, 5032 Parkway Plaza Blvd., Ste. 200Charlotte North Carolina 28217
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Timothy J. Bulman, et al.
620 Bishop RoadHighland Heights Ohio 44143
About your information and the public record.