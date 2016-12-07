Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 872488
- Amount
- $1,932.54
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Sheehan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Anthony Lombardo, et al.
3654 East 105th StreetCleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- HSBC BANK USA, N.A. TRUSTEE
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- 1F
- Zoning Use
- 1F-5
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 1920
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 27072
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.07200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 90.00
- Legal Frontage
- 35.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 3150
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV