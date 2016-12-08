Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 6, 2016
Case Number
13097
Amount
$3,823.52
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Safe Haven Investments, Inc., et al.
3443 Silvestre Dr.
Fort Myers Florida 33901
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SAFE HAVEN INVESTMENTS,INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
122.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
122 
Lot Square Ft.
4880 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 