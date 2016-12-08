Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 6, 2016
Case Number
13104
Amount
$1,720.45
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Lora M. Knapp, et al.
3110 East 65th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Knapp, Lora M. & Ralph B. III 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
28.60 
Average Depth
142 
Lot Square Ft.
4060 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
835
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1670
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
835
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1670
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1670
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 