Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 1, 2016
Case Number
872516
Amount
$45,511.58
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
BAC Bank of NY CWABS 2006 SD4
Co Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing A, 55 Beattie Place Ste. 110 Ms#001
Greenville, SC 29601

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Margaret Janet Hood, et al.
12120 Farrington Ave
Cleveland, OH 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 