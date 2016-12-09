Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
December 7, 2016
Case Number
13112
Amount
$2,422.40
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Sadie Pearl Smith, et al.
1383 E. 88th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SMITH, SADIE PEARL & POWELL, J 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
87.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
87 
Lot Square Ft.
3045 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 